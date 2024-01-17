Games
Hi-Potion
Medicine - Item Level 25
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This concoction instantly restores a fair amount of HP.
Recast
0m 25s
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
146 gil
Sells for
3 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Gil Bun
2
Distilled Water
2
Matron's Mistletoe
2
Crystals
Water Shard
2
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
25
Total Crafted
3
Durability
70
Difficulty
89
Max Quality
660
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
