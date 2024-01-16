Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hedge Partition

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A low-growing hedge, oft used to create natural barriers around homes.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Shroud Seedling
3
Item Icon
Growth Formula Delta
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

