FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Heavy Uchigatana
Other - Item Level 276
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A katana forged to be, above all else, durable.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Rusted Iron Scrap
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
65
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
581
Max Quality
1732
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1020
Craftsmanship
1050
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
