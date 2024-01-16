Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Heavy Uchigatana

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A katana forged to be, above all else, durable.

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Rusted Iron Scrap
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

