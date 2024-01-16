Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Heavy Steel Armor

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

155

155

Details

Cannot equip gear to head.

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
3
Item Icon
Steel Plate
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
4
Item Icon
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Armorer Unlock Guide: Quest Locations & Coordinates
Nerium
The Outer Worlds Skills Guide - Skills List, Tips for New Players
Dillon Skiffington
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Class Guide - Each Class, Explained
Dillon Skiffington