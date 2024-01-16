Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Heavy Iron Armor
Body - Item Level 25
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
107
Magic Defense
107
Defense
Details
Cannot equip gear to head.
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 25
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
26 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+7
Vitality
+8
Critical Hit
+8
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 15
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
25
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Iron Plate
2
Brass Ingot
2
Crystals
Ice Shard
2
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
25
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
89
Max Quality
660
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
Related Posts
Destiny 2 Iron Banner Quest Armor Guide - Season of the Undying Steps
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Light the Fires Guide – Season of Dawn Iron Banner Quest Steps
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted Exotics Guide - Armor, Weapons, Raid
Dillon Skiffington