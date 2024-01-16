Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Heavy Iron Armor

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

107

107

Details

Cannot equip gear to head.

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Plate
2
Item Icon
Brass Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
2
Item Icon
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

