Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Heavy Darksteel Armor
Body - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
270
Magic Defense
270
Defense
Details
Cannot equip gear to head.
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
138 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+31
Tenacity
+29
Vitality
+33
Determination
+40
Materia
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Silver Ingot
1
Darksteel Plate
1
Rose Gold Nugget
1
Darksteel Breastplate
1
Crystals
Ice Cluster
1
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
318
Required For Quick Synth
Control
374
Related Posts
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood review
Nerium
Stranger of Paradise is the Anti-FFXIV, and I Love It for That
Michael Higham