Heavy Crowsbeak Hammer
Blacksmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 29
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
18
Physical Damage
16.8
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
BSM - Lv. 29
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
41 gil
Bonuses
Control
+32
Craftsmanship
+56
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 19
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
29
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Clove Oil
2
Iron Ingot
2
Crowsbeak Hammer
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
29
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
151
Max Quality
600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
