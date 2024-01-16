Games
Crowsbeak Hammer
Blacksmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 24
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
16
Physical Damage
14.93
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
BSM - Lv. 24
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
26 gil
Bonuses
Control
+29
Craftsmanship
+50
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 14
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
24
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Clove Oil
2
Iron Ingot
2
Walnut Lumber
2
Undyed Cotton Cloth
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
2
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
26
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
90
Max Quality
690
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
