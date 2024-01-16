Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Hardsilver Planisphere
Astrologian's Arm - Item Level 139
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
59
Physical Damage
62.93
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
AST - Lv. 56
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
298 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+50
Vitality
+48
Spell Speed
+52
Critical Hit
+37
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 46
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
139
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Carnelian
5
Electrum Ingot
5
Titanium Ingot
5
Hardsilver Ingot
5
Enchanted Hardsilver Ink
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
4
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
57
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
460
Max Quality
2490
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
524
Craftsmanship
560
