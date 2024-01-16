Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Silver Ore

Guide
Details
Crafting

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

Mike Williams

About the Author

Mike Williams

Item Details

Details

A decent-sized piece of rock containing the semi-precious metal silver.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Introducing Our FFXIV Item Database - Gear, Materials, Crafting, and More
Michael Higham
FFXIV Augmented Dragonsung Tools Guide - Unlock Pickaxe, Rod, & More
Shikhu
FFXIV Skysung Tools Guide - Highly Viscous Gobbiegoo, Crafting & Gathering Goals
Shikhu