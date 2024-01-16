Games
FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Hardsilver Earrings of Healing
Earrings - Item Level 133
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciples of War or Magic - Lv. 54
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
119 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+23
Piety
+16
Vitality
+22
Determination
+22
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 44
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
133
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Star Sapphire
4
Hardsilver Nugget
4
Grade 1 Mind Dissolvent
4
Crystals
Fire Crystal
4
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
55
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
380
Max Quality
2350
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
502
Craftsmanship
539
