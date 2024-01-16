Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Hardsilver Earrings of Healing

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Star Sapphire
4
Item Icon
Hardsilver Nugget
4
Item Icon
Grade 1 Mind Dissolvent
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
4
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Anima Relic Weapon Guide: How to Get Unidentifiable Items
Mike Williams
How to Unlock the Vath Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Vendor Items
Nerium
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi