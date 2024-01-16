Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Animal Hide
Leather - Item Level 8
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
The tough hide of a wild animal.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
15 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Related Posts
How to Make Money in FFXIV: Gil Farming Tips & Tricks
Nerium
FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide and Tips: Everything You Need to Know
Michael Higham
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Class Guide - Each Class, Explained
Dillon Skiffington