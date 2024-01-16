Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Half Barrel Planter

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A barrel planter crafted from walnut.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Humus
2
Item Icon
Iron Rivets
2
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
2
Item Icon
Shroud Seedling
2
Item Icon
Growth Formula Beta
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
2
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

