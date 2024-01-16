Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Gryphonskin Strap

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A continuous strap of leather painstakingly wrought from gryphonskin.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Hippogryph Leather
11
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
10
Item Icon
Earth Shard
10
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Opens Up More Gender-Locked Equipment
Mike Williams
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
placeholder
Michael Hassall,Jessica Scharnagle