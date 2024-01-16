Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Gryphonskin Strap
Leather - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A continuous strap of leather painstakingly wrought from gryphonskin.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
19 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Hippogryph Leather
11
Crystals
Wind Shard
10
Earth Shard
10
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
2500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Control
318
Craftsmanship
347
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
