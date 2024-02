An Eastern delicacy that fills stomachs as quickly as it empties coinpurses. Connoisseurs advise eating only the smallest amount at a time, so as to make it last as long as possible. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Direct Hit Bonus: +4% (Max 10) VIT Bonus: +5% (Max 12) Gear Durability Bonus: +3 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Available for Purchase with gil No