FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Green Glider Leather

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A large piece of cured green glider skin.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Yellow Alumen
6
Item Icon
Green Glider Skin
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

