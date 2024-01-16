Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Gravel Golem

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Only you stand between it and a hard place. Use item to acquire the gravel golem minion.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Astral Rock
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
99
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.15 Details – Patch Notes, Changes, Hotfix
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.15 TFT Patch Notes – Damage Changes, Class Reworks, Hotfix
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics Patch 9.14 TFT Patch Notes - Twisted Fate, Ranked Queue, Shapeshifters Nerfed
Dillon Skiffington