FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Gravel Golem
Minion - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Only you stand between it and a hard place. Use item to acquire the gravel golem minion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Astral Rock
3
Crystals
Wind Shard
99
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
90
Max Quality
2000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
88
Craftsmanship
176
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
