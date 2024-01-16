Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Astral Rock

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An uncut, unpolished stone imbued with an unbalanced elemental aspect tipping towards astral.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Magnum Opus Quest Guide - How to Unlock Forerunner
Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 God Roll Weapon Hub - Every God Roll Weapon Guide
Collin MacGregor,Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris Guide - Dates, Rewards, Sparrow Unlock
Dillon Skiffington