FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Grand Chair

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An imposing chair with an ornately wrought chocobo motif.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Manzasiri Hair
2
Item Icon
Zelkova Lumber
2
Item Icon
Bloodhempen Yarn
2
Item Icon
Ground Sloth Leather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

