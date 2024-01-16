Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Grand Chair
Furnishing - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An imposing chair with an ornately wrought chocobo motif.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Manzasiri Hair
2
Zelkova Lumber
2
Bloodhempen Yarn
2
Ground Sloth Leather
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
2400
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Materiel Container 3.0 or 4.0 Guide - Which is Better?
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest Produces a Ton of Winners This Year
Mike Williams
10 Games That Should've Won the Grammy for Best Video Game Score
Kenneth Shepard