FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Grade 4 Skybuilders' Spinning Wheel

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

One of the few wheels that can turn all day and not move an ilm.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Titanium Nugget
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' Alumen
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' Ragstone
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' Spruce Log
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

