FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Grade 4 Skybuilders' Spinning Wheel
Miscellany - Item Level 150
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
One of the few wheels that can turn all day and not move an ilm.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
16 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Titanium Nugget
2
Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' Alumen
2
Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' Ragstone
2
Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' Spruce Log
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
580
Max Quality
6480
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
553
Craftsmanship
587
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
