Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Grade 4 Skybuilders' Bed

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The mattress is made from a spongelike material to help absorb any...nocturnal spillages.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' Wheat
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' White Cedar Log
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 4 Skybuilders' Gossamer Cotton Boll
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Dragoon Blue Dye Guide – Where to Get It & What It’s Really Worth
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Cherry Pink Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Nerium
FFXIV Ruby Red Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Nerium