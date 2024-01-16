Destiny 2
Item Icon

Grade 3 Skybuilders' Overalls

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Overall the best thing to wear over all of one's clothes.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Ovim Wool
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 3 Skybuilders' Adder
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 3 Skybuilders' Cedar Log
2
Item Icon
Approved Grade 3 Skybuilders' Gossamer Cotton Boll
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

