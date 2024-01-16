Games
Grade 3 Skybuilders' Oven
Miscellany - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Large enough to fit a whole witch inside.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
35 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Titanbronze Nugget
2
Approved Grade 3 Skybuilders' Cedar Log
2
Approved Grade 3 Skybuilders' Hard Mudstone
2
Approved Grade 3 Skybuilders' Aurum Regis Ore
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
4
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
1780
Max Quality
11960
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
