FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Grade 1 Picture Frame

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A frame suitable for holding small paintings or illustrations.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Linseed Oil
5
Item Icon
Cotton Canvas
5
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
5
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
4
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

