FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Goobbue Rug

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A leisurely rug woven in the likeness of a goobbue.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Linen Yarn
6
Item Icon
Undyed Felt
6
Item Icon
Undyed Linen
6
Item Icon
Exquisite Buttons
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

