FFXIV Items
Gold Needle
Gold Needle

The properties of this solid-gold needle include curing petrification and pricking fingers.

Alchemist

Ahriman Wing
6
Spoken Blood
6
Electrum Ingot
6
Water Shard
5
Lightning Shard
5
