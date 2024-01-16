Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Medicines & Meals
Gold Needle
Medicine - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
The properties of this solid-gold needle include curing petrification and pricking fingers.
Recast
1m 30s
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
14 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Ahriman Wing
6
Spoken Blood
6
Electrum Ingot
6
Crystals
Water Shard
5
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
46
Total Crafted
3
Durability
80
Difficulty
159
Max Quality
1760
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Related Posts
For Disabled FFXIV Players, Mods are a Necessity for Accessibility
Jenny Zheng
The 10 Rarest Motifs in Elder Scrolls Online - Most Expensive ESO Sets
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics New Items, Kai'Sa - Official Patch 9.19 TFT Patch Notes
Dillon Skiffington