FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Gold Cog
Other - Item Level 530
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A cog required to repair Rurusha's mysterious relic.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Pewter Ingot
7
Stonegold Ingot
7
High Durium Ingot
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1950
Max Quality
3720
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Pewter Ingot
7
Stonegold Ingot
7
High Durium Ingot
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1950
Max Quality
3720
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Pewter Ingot
7
Stonegold Ingot
7
High Durium Ingot
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
83
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1950
Max Quality
3720
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2340
Craftsmanship
2438
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
