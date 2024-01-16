Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Goby Ball

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A ball of goby and rye flour paste. Processed bait for ocean fishing.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Dusk Goby
1
Item Icon
Rye Flour
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Item Icon
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Fisher Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
How To Get All of the Lanner Mounts in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak
Smash Ultimate Snake Guide – Moves, Outfits, Strengths, Weaknesses
Dillon Skiffington