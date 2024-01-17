Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Goatskin Armguards
Hands - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
37
Magic Defense
37
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of War - Lv. 20
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
9 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+2
Vitality
+2
Dexterity
+2
Skill Speed
+3
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 10
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
20
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Iron Rivets
1
Aldgoat Leather
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
22
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
75
Max Quality
570
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
