Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Glass Fiber

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Thinly spun glass remarkably resistant to high temperatures.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

FFXIV Grand Company Seals to Gil Guide - Earn Money With Seals (2022)
Dillon Skiffington
How to get Rubellux Weapons in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster
FFXIV Eureka Orthos Floors 71-100 Guide - Beating Excalibur, Administrator, & Proto-Kaliya
Hope Productions