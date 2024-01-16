Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Roundpole Fence

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A roundpole fence designed to complement glade residences. Mix and match at your own peril.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Granite
24
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
24
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
24
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
24
Item Icon
Wind Shard
24
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

