Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Rounded Window
Window - Item Level 21
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A rounded window in the glade style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
59 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
21
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Yew Lumber
2
Clear Glass Lens
2
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
21
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
75
Max Quality
270
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
