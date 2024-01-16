Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Glade Rounded Chimney

A rounded chimney designed to complement glade residences.

Armorer

Materials
Cobalt Ingot
6
Cobalt Plate
6
Cobalt Rivets
6
Rosewood Lumber
6
Crystals
Ice Shard
6
Earth Shard
5
