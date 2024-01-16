Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade House Roof (Wood)
Roof - Item Level 35
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A glade wooden roof designed exclusively for use with houses.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
632 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
35
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Bloodgrass
16
Steel Nails
16
Walnut Lumber
16
Steel Joint Plate
16
Crystals
Wind Shard
12
Lightning Shard
12
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
34
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
115
Max Quality
525
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
