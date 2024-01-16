Glade Hedgewall

Destiny 2
A living fence designed to complement glade residences. Mix and match at your own peril.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
28
Item Icon
Shroud Seedling
28
Item Icon
Growth Formula Delta
28
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
24
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
24
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

