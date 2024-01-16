Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Fringed Rug

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A fringed rug woven in the glade fashion.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Linen Yarn
4
Item Icon
Undyed Linen
4
Item Icon
Undyed Velveteen
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV: How To Obtain and Use Grade 8 Dark Matter For Repair
Mike Williams
Xenogears to Xenoblade: A 99 Potions Retrospective
Paul Tamayo
How to Make Gil by Crafting in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi