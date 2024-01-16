Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Flora Interior Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A flora-themed interior wall designed to complement glade residences.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
5
Item Icon
Woolen Yarn
5
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
4
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

