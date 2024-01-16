Games
Glade Flora Interior Wall
Interior Wall - Item Level 41
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A flora-themed interior wall designed to complement glade residences.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
41
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Mortar
5
Woolen Yarn
5
Undyed Woolen Cloth
5
Crystals
Wind Shard
4
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
41
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
143
Max Quality
730
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
