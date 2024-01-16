Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Doormat
Rug - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A lawn-green welcome mat designed to complement glade residences.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
40
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Woolen Yarn
5
Undyed Velveteen
5
Undyed Woolen Cloth
5
Crystals
Wind Shard
5
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
42
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
144
Max Quality
760
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
How to Make Gil by Crafting in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
How to Farm Allied Seals in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Eureka Guide: How It Works and How to Level Fast
Josh Brown