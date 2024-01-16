Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Cushion

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A plush cushion upholstered in the glade fashion.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Silk Thread
1
Item Icon
Waterfowl Feather
1
Item Icon
Undyed Woolen Cloth
1
Item Icon
Fieldcraft Demimateria II
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Best in Slot White Mage Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Astrologian Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Emily Berry
FFXIV Best in Slot Scholar Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon