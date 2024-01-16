Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Couch
Furnishing - Item Level 48
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A circular couch designed in the glade style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
48
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Oak Lumber
6
Apkallu Down
6
Cobalt Rivets
6
Raptor Leather
6
Crystals
Wind Shard
6
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
48
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
172
Max Quality
940
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
The Fancies 2021: Andrea Shearon's Game of the Year List
Andrea Shearon
Destiny 2 Vidmaster Title Guide – All Triumphs for 30th Anniversary Seal
Dillon Skiffington
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington