Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Couch

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A circular couch designed in the glade style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
6
Item Icon
Apkallu Down
6
Item Icon
Cobalt Rivets
6
Item Icon
Raptor Leather
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
6
Item Icon
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

The Fancies 2021: Andrea Shearon's Game of the Year List
Andrea Shearon
Destiny 2 Vidmaster Title Guide – All Triumphs for 30th Anniversary Seal
Dillon Skiffington
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington