FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Cottage Wall (Stone)
Exterior Wall - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A glade stone wall designed exclusively for use with cottages.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
203 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
20
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Mortar
8
Limestone
8
Yew Lumber
8
Crystals
Fire Shard
4
Wind Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
21
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
75
Max Quality
270
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
