FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Classical Window

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A classical window in the glade style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Ash Lumber
1
Item Icon
Clear Glass Lens
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

