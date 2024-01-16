Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Classical Window
Window - Item Level 13
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A classical window in the glade style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
29 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
13
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Ash Lumber
1
Clear Glass Lens
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
13
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
54
Max Quality
155
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
The Fancies 2021: Michael Higham's 10 Favorite Games That Aren't FFXIV Endwalker
Michael Higham
FFXIV Tips Guide - 48 Things The Game Doesn't Tell You
Nerium
Xenogears to Xenoblade: A 99 Potions Retrospective
Paul Tamayo