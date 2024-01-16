Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Classical Door
Door - Item Level 31
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A classical door in the glade style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
165 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
31
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Limestone
3
Steel Hinge
3
Walnut Lumber
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
31
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
106
Max Quality
450
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Final Fantasy XIV Xtreme Beach Volleyball When
Paul Tamayo
,
Ian Taylor
FFXIV 6.1 Gear Guide: How to Get Bluefeather, Panthean, and Augmented Gear
Michael Higham
FFXIV Best in Slot White Mage Gear For The Average Player (Patch 6.18)
Andrea Shearon