FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Glade Classical Door

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A classical door in the glade style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Limestone
3
Item Icon
Steel Hinge
3
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
3
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

