[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Chair
Furnishing - Item Level 14
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A simple chair designed in the glade style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
14
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Ash Lumber
1
Animal Glue
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
14
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
54
Max Quality
165
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
