FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Bed

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An elm bed designed in the glade style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Elm Lumber
3
Item Icon
Undyed Velveteen
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

