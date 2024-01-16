Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Bed
Furnishing - Item Level 25
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An elm bed designed in the glade style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
25
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Elm Lumber
3
Undyed Velveteen
3
Crystals
Wind Shard
2
Lightning Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
28
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
100
Max Quality
380
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
