FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Gargoyle Sculpture

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A lifelike gargoyle sculpture, mounted upon a pedestal.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
1
Item Icon
Fine Wax
1
Item Icon
Cutting Oil
1
Item Icon
Cobalt Plate
1
Item Icon
Rose Gold Ingot
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

