Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Garden Pond

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A decorative outdoor pond encircled by smooth stones.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Limestone
2
Item Icon
Siltstone
2
Item Icon
Terminus Putty
2
Item Icon
Growth Formula Gamma
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – December 2022 Irregular Tomestone Guide
placeholder
Nerium,Ian Taylor
All FFXIV Endwalker and Patch Content MSQ Quests
Mike Williams,Jessica Scharnagle
25 Ideas for Your Animal Crossing: New Horizons Island
Dillon Skiffington