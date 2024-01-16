Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Gallant Armor Augmentation

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Materials required to augment a set of gallant armor.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Wolfram Ingot
7
Item Icon
Terminus Putty
7
Item Icon
Wolfram Square
7
Item Icon
Darksteel Ingot
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
5
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

Destiny 2 Savior Title Guide - All Required Triumphs for Season of Dawn Title
Dillon Skiffington
Smash Ultimate Meta Knight Guide – Moves, Outfits, Strengths, Weaknesses
Dillon Skiffington
Genshin Impact Chongyun Guide: Best Build, Artifacts, Team, & More!
Dillon Skiffington