Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Fruiterer's Stall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Place this stall in your garden to play at fruiterer whenever the mood takes you.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Pixie Apple
28
Item Icon
Royal Grapes
28
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
28
Item Icon
Prickly Pineapple
28
Item Icon
Glade Pendant Lamp
28
Item Icon
Walnut Dining Table
28
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
28
Item Icon
Water Crystal
28
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
placeholder
Michael Hassall,Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Giant Leaf Parasol Fashion Accessory in FFXIV
Michael Hassall