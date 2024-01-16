Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Frontier Jacket

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

16

9

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Saffron Cloth
7
Item Icon
Frontier Cloth
7
Item Icon
Thylacoleo Leather
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Opens Up More Gender-Locked Equipment
Mike Williams
FFXIV Eureka Guide: How It Works and How to Level Fast
Josh Brown
Apex Legends Season 1 Guide: Battle Pass Skins, Rewards, Dates
Dillon Skiffington